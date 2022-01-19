Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nucor by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NUE opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

