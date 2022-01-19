NULS Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $53.07 million and $20.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

