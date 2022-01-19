Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $157.79 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $157.79 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.80 or 0.00064048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,178 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

