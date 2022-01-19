Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.85

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 120260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 294,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.