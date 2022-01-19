NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Sells 25,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00.

NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 908,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,237. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.86.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

