NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.86.

Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.97. 423,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,104. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

