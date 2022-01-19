NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,359.25.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $161,129,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $141.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,355.00. 31,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,276. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,140.03 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,574.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

