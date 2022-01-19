NVR (NYSE:NVR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $141.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,355.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $4,140.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,574.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,222.19. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.