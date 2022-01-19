O2Micro International (OIIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OIIM opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

