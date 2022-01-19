Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Up 2%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT)’s share price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.14).

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Ocean Outdoor from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 960 ($13.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.09. The company has a market cap of £5.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

