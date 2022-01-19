Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $10.15 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $677,513.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.30 or 0.07418612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.99 or 0.99733243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

