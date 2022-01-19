ODIN PROTOCOL Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $10,126.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

