ODUWA Price Hits $0.40 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.67 million and $14,454.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,923.32 or 0.99833497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00091593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.81 or 0.00618701 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

