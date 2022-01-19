Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.76

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 1898510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.
Several research analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,656,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,450,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,175,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.