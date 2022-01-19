Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.76

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 1898510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,656,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,450,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,175,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

