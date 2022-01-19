Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

OLO opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $299,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,758 shares of company stock valued at $18,641,343 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OLO by 853.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OLO by 115.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $22,353,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

