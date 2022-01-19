Omega Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:OMGA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 26th

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 26th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

OMGA stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $18,061,000.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

