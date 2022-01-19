Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.61. 96 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

