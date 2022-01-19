One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,038. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.94.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

