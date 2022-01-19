ONEOK, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 91.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,817. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

