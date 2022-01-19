Only1 Market Capitalization Reaches $13.86 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. Only1 has a market cap of $13.86 million and $590,068.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Only1 has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

