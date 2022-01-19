Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.04

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.04 and traded as low as C$58.93. Open Text shares last traded at C$59.02, with a volume of 608,626 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$16.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total value of C$274,950.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at C$878,962.02. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$823,459.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,066,642.55. Insiders have sold 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,345 in the last three months.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

