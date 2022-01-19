OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Market Cap of $32.70 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.65 or 0.07447829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.46 or 1.00021472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007578 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

