OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.