OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 24,914 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,028,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 795,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,804 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.