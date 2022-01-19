OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $679.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

