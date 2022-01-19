OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,603 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

