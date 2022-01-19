OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 868 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

