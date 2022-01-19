OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

