OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.04 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

