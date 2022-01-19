Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $367,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 110,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $332,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

ORCL stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.