Orchid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.86 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Orchid has a total market cap of $207.63 million and approximately $28.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

