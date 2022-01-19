Origin Bancorp (OBNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

