Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $730,755.96 and approximately $328,941.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

