Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 7.6%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. 3,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 45,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

ORLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Orla Mining by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Orla Mining by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 397,086 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

