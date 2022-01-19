Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $185.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.08 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.39 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

