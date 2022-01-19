Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.54

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 46876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

