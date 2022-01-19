Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Up 6.1%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.27. 3,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,958. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

