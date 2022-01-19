Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,915. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,515.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 689.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

