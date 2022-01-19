Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.64.

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

