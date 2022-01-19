Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Oxen has a market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $90,094.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.43 or 0.07437927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00330057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.60 or 0.00882531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00073977 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00480954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,784,518 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

