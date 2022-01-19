Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Ozon worth $32,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $4,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 74.0% in the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 92.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

