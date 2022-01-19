Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,339,250 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $21.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ozon by 1,948.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

