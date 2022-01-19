P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 2,785.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.7% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $804.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

