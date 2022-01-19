P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 7%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02. 342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
