P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 7%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02. 342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

