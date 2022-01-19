Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

