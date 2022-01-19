Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

