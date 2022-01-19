PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

