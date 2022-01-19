PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.01

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 57193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144,609 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PagerDuty by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

