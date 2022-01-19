PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $320,439.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $44.38 million and approximately $320,439.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

