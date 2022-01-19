Pallapay Price Down 4.9% This Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $420,180.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.80 or 0.07458282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00063764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.55 or 0.99860116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 518,859,033 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

